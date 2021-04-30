Why Dan Orlovsky Views Mac Jones To Patriots As Best First-Round Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Orlovsky believes things could not have worked out much better for Mac Jones on Thursday night.

Leading up to the draft, Jones was widely believed to be selected by the 49ers at No. 3. San Francisco, however, went with Trey Lance, prompting Jones to drop down the board a bit longer than expected. The Patriots reaped the benefits, landing the Alabama product with the 15th overall pick.

Mere moments after Jones greeted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on stage, Orlovsky took to Twitter to gush over New England’s first-round selection.

“Mac Jones to New England, it’s the best pick of this draft,” Orlovsky said. “It’s the best pick of this draft. Awesome offensive line, obviously a ton of weapons that they’ve added, two really good tight ends, pieces on the outside, dominant run game and you get to go to Bill Belichick. That’s the best pick of this draft so far. Outside of San Francisco taking you, this is the best thing that could’ve happened to Mac Jones.”

Jones effectively echoed Orlovksy’s sentiments in his first media availability with New England reporters. The 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist admitted he was hoping to be selected by Bill Belichick and Co., as he feels the Patriots present the best fit for him.

It might be some time before Jones sees the field in Foxboro, however. Speaking with reporters early Friday, Belichick made it clear Cam Newton still is the Patriots’ starting quarterback even though New England might now have if its signal-caller of the future on the roster.

