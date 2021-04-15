Why Danny Ainge ‘Loved’ Jayson Tatum-Kendrick Perkins Exchange

NESN Logo Sign In

No beef arose between Kendrick Perkins and Jayson Tatum. Quite the contrary, in fact.

Perkins last week called out Tatum after the Celtics dropped their third loss in five games. Instead of snapping back at the former Boston big man, Tatum apparently called Perkins and the two had a productive conversation.

Danny Ainge is not surprised Tatum chose to go that route with Perkins, as the Celtics president of basketball operations knows the two-time All-Star always is looking to improve.

“I love the fact that Jayson Tatum picked up the phone and called Perk â€“ thatâ€™s good that they have that connection,” Ainge said Thursday on “Toucher and Rich,” as transcribed by 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I know that Perk only cares for Jaysonâ€™s success. I think that thereâ€™s players available (for feedback) and I also know that players in our league now, theyâ€™re listening to other players.

“Jayson Tatum is a listener. He wants to be great, heâ€™s always wanted to be great. He will seek out those who can help him. Sounds like he was seeking out Perk and wanted genuine feedback from what ‘Perk’ was saying about him that he didnâ€™t like.”