Why Jayson Tatum Feels Boston Is ‘Great Place To Be’ For Athletes

Last year brought a lot of change to Boston in terms of its professional sports teams, but in 2021, Jayson Tatum emerged as one of the biggest stars in the city.

The 23-year-old wing has been to two All-Star Games along with a long list of memorable performances for the Celtics. And when it comes to the significance of playing in Boston, Tatum knows all about it.

“This is a great place to be if youâ€™re a professional athlete,” Tatum shared in a Reddit AMA on Monday.

“People here love their teams. Every game we have is sold out, and it was like that even before I got here, even if youâ€™re rebuilding. They know basketball, and you can feel that in the atmosphere when weâ€™re playing, if Iâ€™m out to eat or even just driving through the city.”

In the same Q&A Tatum mentioned his favorite restaurants were in Boston’s North End, where any of the Italian restaurants or steak houses just have “that Boston feel.”