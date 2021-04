Why Jayson Tatum Feels Boston Is ‘Great Place To Be’ For Athletes

NESN Logo Sign In

Last year brought a lot of change to Boston in terms of its professional sports teams, but in 2021, Jayson Tatum emerged as one of the biggest stars in the city.

The 23-year-old wing has been to two All-Star Games along with a long list of memorable performances for the Celtics. And when it comes to the significance of playing in Boston, Tatum knows all about it.

“This is a great place to be if you’re a professional athlete,” Tatum shared in a Reddit AMA on Monday.

“People here love their teams. Every game we have is sold out, and it was like that even before I got here, even if you’re rebuilding. They know basketball, and you can feel that in the atmosphere when we’re playing, if I’m out to eat or even just driving through the city.”

In the same Q&A Tatum mentioned his favorite restaurants were in Boston’s North End, where any of the Italian restaurants or steak houses just have “that Boston feel.”