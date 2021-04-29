Why Kyle Pitts’ Dad Doesn’t Want Patriots Drafting Florida Tight End

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s to be seen whether or not the option even presents itself, but if the New England Patriots have the chance to choose Kyle Pitts in the upcoming NFL Draft on Thursday, his father, kindly, would prefer that they didn’t.

It’s nothing personal against head coach Bill Belichick or the franchise itself. The man is just trying to get some sunshine.

In a pre-draft interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer profiling the highly-touted Florida tight end, Pitts’ father, Kelly, explained why he’s not interested in leaving Pennsylvania for another cold weather state.

“I don’t want to go to Denver, not do I want to go to New England,” Kelly Pitts said. “I don’t want to go anywhere it’s cold. I’ve been living here 30 years and change. I’m ready for some pure heat.”

Natives of Abbington, Penn., the ideal scenario for Kelly Pitts is to see his son join the Eagles. But as things stand now with the draft order, the tight end likely will come off the board before Philadelphia (No. 12) or New England (No. 15) can get to him.