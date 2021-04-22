Why Kyle Van Noy Will Stick With No. 53 In Return To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Van Noy is is a man of the people.

The linebacker, who signed with the New England Patriots in the offseason after a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce what number he will be wearing.

Van Noy wore No. 53 during his first four years with the Patriots, and it appears that won’t be changing in his second go-around with New England.

“So for those that keep askingâ€¦. it would be dope to wear 3 like college cuz the number 3 means a lot to meâ€¦ but Iâ€™m rocking that 5 3 baby! Too many folks already paid for my jersey so we keepin itâ€¦ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜Ž Five3 #patsnation,” he tweeted.

So don’t go rushing to the Patriots Pro Shop to get a new Van Noy jersey if you already have one.