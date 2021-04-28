Why Nick Wright Thinks Patriots Should Pass On Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Many believe a reunion between Jimmy Garoppolo and the Patriots is inevitable.

Nick Wright is among those who believe New England should go in a different direction.

By now, you probably have seen many of the conflicting reports. Some insiders report the Patriots are focused on trading for Garoppolo, while others believe Bill Belichick wants to move up in the draft to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

During Wednesday’s “First Things First” episode, Wright explained why, according to him, the Patriots should prioritize Fields over Garoppolo.

“If you can trade up and not have to trade into the top five and get Justin Fields, then that’s something you’ve got to do,” Wright said. “The question Patriots fans should ask themselves is this: Would you rather have player “X” at 15 … plus Jimmy Garoppolo, or Justin Fields? … Would you rather get a blue-chip rookie plus Garoppolo, and have that be your plan moving forward, or use that same capital on going out and getting Justin Fields? And I would prefer the Justin Fields option.