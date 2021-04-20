Is Patrice Bergeron the next NHL player to stand alone in his hockey specialty?
ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski included the Boston Bruins captain on his list of the NHL’s next likely record-setters Tuesday. Bergeron’s four career Selke Trophy wins are tied with Bob Gainey for the most in NHL history, and Wyshynski reckons it’s only a matter of time before the Bruins star claims the record outright.
“Patrice Bergeron is one of the most decorated defensive players in NHL history,” Wyshynski wrote. “His run of nine straight nominations for the Selke Trophy, given to the league’s best defensive forward, is an NHL record.
“But he currently shares the record for Selke wins with Hockey Hall of Famer Bob Gainey, as both have four. Gainey’s came in four straight seasons (1977-78 to 1980-81), while Bergeron won in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17. Winning faceoffs at a 62.2 percent clip and skating to a plus-20, Bergeron is likely to be a finalist again in 2021.
“Will the Professional Hockey Writers Association make this a coronation for our new Selke king?”
One need not be a Bruins homer to conclude the answer is “yes,” as Bergeron is 35, continues to play excellent hockey on the Bruins top line and seems capable of maintaining his high standards for a few more seasons.
Wyshynski compiled his list after San Jose Sharks star Patrick Marleau passed Gordie Howe for most NHL games played with 1,768 on Monday.
Bergeron can boost his chances of becoming the Selke King if he successfully leads the Bruins’ charge to strengthen their position for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston currently is in fourth place but can shoot up the standings by taking maximum points this week from its busy slate of games..