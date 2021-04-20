NESN Logo Sign In

Is Patrice Bergeron the next NHL player to stand alone in his hockey specialty?

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski included the Boston Bruins captain on his list of the NHL’s next likely record-setters Tuesday. Bergeron’s four career Selke Trophy wins are tied with Bob Gainey for the most in NHL history, and Wyshynski reckons it’s only a matter of time before the Bruins star claims the record outright.

“Patrice Bergeron is one of the most decorated defensive players in NHL history,” Wyshynski wrote. “His run of nine straight nominations for the Selke Trophy, given to the league’s best defensive forward, is an NHL record.

“But he currently shares the record for Selke wins with Hockey Hall of Famer Bob Gainey, as both have four. Gainey’s came in four straight seasons (1977-78 to 1980-81), while Bergeron won in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17. Winning faceoffs at a 62.2 percent clip and skating to a plus-20, Bergeron is likely to be a finalist again in 2021.

“Will the Professional Hockey Writers Association make this a coronation for our new Selke king?”