Will Red Sox Offense Remain ‘Juggernaut?’ This Stat Line Indicates ‘Yes’

A number of Boston Red Sox players have chipped in to make the team better than advertised at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

MLB.com on Tuesday noted the Red Sox’s .818 OPS to indicate Boston’s offense will remain one of the MLB’s best this season. The Red Sox also lead the majors in batting average (.288), runs scored (96) and doubles (40), but a deep-dive into their MLB-best OPS highlights suggests they’ll sustain the success because several players are sharing the responsibility.

“Bostonâ€™s offense has been a juggernaut this season, leading the AL in average (.277), on-base percentage (.337) and slugging (.450) and ranking second in the league in runs per game (5.31) before hanging an 11-spot on the White Sox on Monday,” MLB.com’s writers said. “While J.D. Martinez’s rebound has received plenty of attention, it’s been a true team effort, with six Red Sox regulars carrying an OPS+ of 119 or higher (100 is considered average). Xander Bogaerts hasn’t homered yet, but he has more hits (22) than anyone else in the AL. Rafael Devers has five homers and 14 RBIs in 15 games. Boston’s pitching has been better than advertised, but it’s the offense that will continue to be the backbone of the club.”

The Red Sox impressively have mixed power at the plate with their ability to manufacture runs one base at a time, and their high OPS is one of the biggest reasons for their 11-6 record.

Boston will look to continue reaching base and racking up runs Tuesday night at Fenway Park when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the first of a two-game set. Watch coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.