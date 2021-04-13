Will Taylor Hall Sign Extension With Bruins? Don Sweeney Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Buffalo Sabres in the offseason before being traded to the Boston Bruins.

Hall’s time in Buffalo didn’t go so well, only scoring two goals this season.

The winger hasn’t been able to reach his full potential of late, but that could change now that he’s on a contending team and not one sitting in dead last in the NHL standings.

The Bruins didn’t have to give up an arm and a leg to acquire the 2010 first round draft pick, and were able to hold on to their first round pick for this year’s draft.

Naturally, questions arose about whether Hall would test free agency after this season or if he would re-sign with the Bruins — something he expressed interest in Monday during his press conference with the media.

General manager Don Sweeney weighed in on the possibility.

“It usually comes with success and fitting in. Taylor will have a say in that, and our group will have a say in that in terms of how those two things come together,” he told reporters. “It’s a short period of time that you have to find the chemistry and find out where you fit. And he’s comfortable. We’ve had players in the past that, they might have been on expiring deals, but we felt they would be a good fit going forward and we’d like to believe that with Taylor.

“I think the proof will be in the results. And again, not to add an expectation on him, I think he accepts the challenge and that’s why he chose –- he had a say in this. He had a chance and some evaluations talking with Kevyn Adams, who did a really good job communicating with as to where things are at and where we thought we’d be able to find a deal and we’re fortunate Taylor chose us. And there’s a give and take with that. We’ll see how it unfolds. Get him comfortable and hopefully he has success. As much success as possible.”

Sweeney also revealed that Hall likely will play on David Krejci’s left side, meaning Jake DeBrusk will slide over to the right wing.

Hall will make his debut with the Bruins on Tuesday against his former Sabres team at TD Garden.

