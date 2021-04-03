NESN Logo Sign In

The players aren’t the only ones with a chance to win during the Final Four this weekend.

You can get involved in the men’s college hoops action this weekend with NESN Games.

Here’s what you’ve got to do. Head over to NESN Games and make eight picks for Saturday’s Final Four action — which, by the way, is Houston vs. Baylor and UCLA vs. Gonzaga. If you have the most correct picks at the end of the night, you’ll win $150 cash.

And if you’ve been playing all tournament long, you still have the chance to win $500 cash for sitting atop the leaderboard at the end of the tournament.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images