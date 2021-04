NESN Logo Sign In

OK, this home run was a doozy.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts collected his third home run of the season Friday night against the Mariners with a monstrous two-run blast over the Green Monster. And all Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi could do was watch.

Check it out:

Xander Bogaerts has left the building. pic.twitter.com/7qPW8POyWX — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 23, 2021

More of this, please.