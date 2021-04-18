Yankees’ 2021 Season Off To Historically Dismal Start

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been quite a while since the Yankees started a Major League Baseball season this poorly.

New York is just 5-10 as of Sunday after getting swept in three games by the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. The team’s losing stream now stands at five games.

Not only are the Yankees at the bottom of the American League East, but they also are at the bottom of the A.L. in general.

Just how bad is that, you ask?

This is the first time the Yankees have been at the bottom of the A.L. since 1968, according to SportsCenter. (That’s 53 years, for anyone who’s counting.)