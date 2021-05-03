49ers Players Cleverly Troll Kyle Shanahan After Coach’s Morbid Remark

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Shanahan apparently spent a chunk of Sunday receiving “wellness checks” from some of his 49ers players.

Shanahan went to extreme lengths to ensure San Francisco’s draft plans were kept well under wraps. When asked last Monday if he thought Jimmy Garoppolo would still be on the Niners’ roster by week’s end, Shanahan responded by saying he “can’t guarantee anyone in the world will be alive on Sunday.”

So when Sunday rolled around, some 49ers players reportedly touched base with their head coach just to let him know they were still kicking.

“This is tremendous,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted Sunday. ” I’m told a group of 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan today to let him know they survived until Sunday. So good.”

As for Garoppolo, Shanahan expects the 29-year-old to be with the 49ers when training camp commences. Garoppolo, in all likelihood, will be San Francisco’s Week 1 starting quarterback, but Shanahan also did not rule out the possibility of Trey Lance legitimately competing for the job this summer.

