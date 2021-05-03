NESN Logo Sign In

Wisconsin native Jake Kumerow was a cult hero in his time with the Packers, but the seldom-used receiver could also be the key to Aaron Rodgers’ issues in Green Bay.

Rodgers reportedly has had enough of the Packers, and his discontent with the orgnaization was one of the biggest storylines of the NFL draft weekend. His future with the organization is very much up in the air. According to multiple people, the little-known Kumerow represents one of the biggest issues Rodgers has with the Packers.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday recapped Rodgers’ reported list of grievances with the only NFL team for which he has played. The contract is obviously a problem, as has been detailed in a few reports. Green Bay’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love last year didn’t help, either. But according to Rapoport, the Packers’ decision to release Kumerow right before the 2020 season began was something of a “death knell” to the relationship.

According to Rapoport, it was indicative of Rodgers’ desire to be more involved with roster building.

“Rodgers, I’m told, wanted to be more involved with some of the personnel decisions,” Rapoport said Monday afternoon. “This is crazy, but it does seem like the one thing that drove Rodgers nuts, is when the organization released Jake Kumerow, just a day after he praised him publicly. It’s described as a little bit of a death knell in the relationship. So much here to fix, and I know the Packers are now trying to fix it.”

Here’s his full report:

Believe it or not, Rapoport wasn’t the only tapped-in football person talking about the Kumerow decision Monday. Rodgers’ former Packers teammate, A.J. Hawk, just happened to mention it, too, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Hawk, it’s worth mentioning, was with Rodgers at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend.