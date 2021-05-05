NESN Logo Sign In

There’s probably nothing that excites Aaron Rodgers more right now than the thought of winning another Super Bowl with a new team while his former team toils in disarray.

You know, the Tom Brady special.

Rodgers seems destined for a breakup with the Green Bay Packers, which is what the reigning NFL MVP apparently wants more than anything right now. He’s going out of his way to force that exit, and it sure feels like this whole thing will get uglier before it reaches its ultimate resolution.

With every day that passes, it seems like that resolution is a messy divorce.

The root of Rodgers’ problems with the Pack depends on who you ask. The contract is always a consideration. The team trading up to draft his replacement, Jordan Love, in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft probably didn’t help. But it’s the combination of those things and everything else that comes with building a championship contender that really seems to irk Rodgers.

The three-time MVP reportedly has had it up to here with the Green Bay front office, which admittedly has — at times — failed to properly build around Rodgers. It’s not dissimilar to what Brady went through at the end of his legendary run with the New England Patriots.

Eventually, the Brady-Patriots thing ran its course, and both sides — spearheaded by Brady — decided to go their separate ways. The situations, while not identical, certainly have parallels.