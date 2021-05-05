Aaron Rodgers Trade: What Deal For Star QB Reportedly Could Look Like

NESN Logo Sign In

So, what would it take for a team to pull off an Aaron Rodgers trade?

The Packers quarterback, fueled by reported disdain for general manager Brian Gutekunst, reportedly does not want to play in Green Bay next season. Multiple reports indicate he wants to play for a West Cost team, and prefers the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, among others.

The asking price could include two first-round draft picks as well as a second-rounder, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Check out this excerpt from his Wednesday column.

One high-ranking personnel executive with an NFC team put the value at two first-round picks and a second-rounder. He estimated that Rodgers has four good years left in him.

Honestly, that price feels about right.

In his prime, Rodgers surely would have been worth much more but, now at 37 years old, wouldn’t cost quite as much. Still, we’re talking about a player who just won the NFL MVP and would turn any franchise into a Super Bowl contender overnight.