Brad Stevens On Hot Seat? ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Squashes Talk

Much has been said about Brad Stevens this season. With the Celtics fumbling to a .500 record and a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, many have suggested once-lauded head coach should be on the hot seat in Boston.

Now, Adrian Wojnarowski has spoken on the matter.

“This has certainly been a disappointing season for the Celtics,” the ESPN NBA insider said during Tuesday’s “Get Up” episode. ” … But this still a Boston organization with two star players in (Jaylen) Brown and (Jayson) Tatum, with a coach, Brad Stevens, who is going to be back.

“The idea that his job might be in jeopardy is just not accurate.”

Well, that settles that.

That said, if the Celtics get smoked in the play-in tournament and fail to make the playoffs, rest assured talk of Stevens potentially losing his job will resume.