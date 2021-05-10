AFC East Coach Offers Assessment Of Patriots Drafting Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Many NFL fans and analysts have praised the New England Patriots for drafting Mac Jones. And, obviously, the Patriots themselves approve of taking Jones at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, or else they wouldn’t have made the selection.

But how do their rivals feel about it? An AFC East coach, remaining anonymous, recently offered NFL Media’s Mike Giardi their assessment of the Jones selection.

Here’s what they said:

“He processes so well that it will make his lack of athleticism a small issue. And they’ll also be able to run the (offense) the way Josh (McDaniels) wants it run, especially with the 2 tight ends they added. Don’t know if Mac was their guy but it works.”

All in all, that’s a positive review.

When Jones starts for the Patriots remains to be seen. He likely will need to significantly outperform Cam Newton during training camp if he wants to earn the starting role for Week 1.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images