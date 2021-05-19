Alex Cora Details Why Kiké Hernández Is ‘Difference Maker’ For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández returned to the Boston Red Sox lineup Tuesday for the first time since May 6 after suffering a hamstring strain.

And Alex Cora is happy to have hime back.

Hernández reclaimed the leadoff spot against the Toronto Blue Jays as the Red Sox look to bounce back after Sunday’s loss to the los Angeles Angels. But the utility player brings more than just offense to the team, which Cora addressed during his appearance on “Inside Pitch” on MLB Network Radio.

“He’s a difference maker. And one of the things … I want people to talk about the likable player, who he is as a player,” Cora said. “… He has good at-bats, he has pop, he’s a good baserunner. He understands what it takes to win. Since Day 1 when he showed up to spring training, there’s a different vibe. He connected with players … I’m glad that he’s back. A little upset he hit two homers on Sunday in Triple-A, can’t be wasting those down there. You’re supposed to struggle for eight at-bats and see the ball and track it. We’re glad that we have him. Gives us versatility again, we can move guys around, we can rest people. I’m happy that he’s back and he’s ready to go.”

Listen to the full clip below:

It’s clear Hernández was missed during his quick stint with the Worcester Red Sox, and Cora is eager to have him back in the lineup to return to Boston’s winning ways.