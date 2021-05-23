Alex Cora Feels ‘They’re Lying To Us’ About Franchy Cordero HR Distance

NESN Logo Sign In

It was his first home run in a Boston Red Sox uniform, and Franchy Cordero absolutely smoked it.

While the offense was dominated by Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in a 6-2 loss Sunday, the Red Sox outfielder batted second in the eighth inning and got Boston on the board.

The homer may not have changed the outcome of the game, but was still noteworthy as the hardest hit ball in Major League Baseball so far this year, per the NESN broadcast, with an exit velocity of 118.6 mph.

The ball traveled 474 feet, but Alex Cora isn’t sold on that. In fact, the Red Sox manager thinks that’s quite conservative.

?They?re lying to us,? Cora joked after the game in his postgame media availability. ?More than that, that?s like (500). That?s way out. That was impressive, he crushed that one.?

Hopefully, the homer gets Cordero going at the plate. In 34 games and 95 at-bats, he’s hit .179 so far this season.

”He was on time and he put a good swing on it,” Cora said of Cordero. “The previous at-bat was a good one too. Although it was an out he fought off some tough pitches, about swing decisions and being on time and lately he?s been doing that.”