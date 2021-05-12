NESN Logo Sign In

All it took was one Red Sox middle reliever to not have his best stuff and it essentially led to Boston’s second consecutive loss, a 3-2 defeat to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Darwinzon Hernandez took the mound in the seventh inning after starter Nathan Eovaldi had allowed just two hits and one run in the prior six frames.

Hernandez, though, allowed each of the first three batters he faced to reach base and then was pulled after just 1/3 inning. The left-hander took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits with just seven of his 16 pitches going for strikes.

“I think it was a good pocket for him. A lefty, a switch-hitter, a righty and another lefty. We need to get the job done in those innings,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on a postgame video conference. “Him (Hernandez), (Josh Taylor), they have to do a job. I mean, the stuff is there, today was inconsistent with location.”

Hernandez now has pitched 11 2/3 innings this season. He has allowed eight runs on 12 hits and 11 walks.

And it wouldn’t be completely fair to only pick on the 24-year-old because the reality is the middle relief hasn’t been great for the Red Sox in general. Josh Taylor has allowed nine runs on 19 hits and seven walks in 12 2/3 innings while Adam Ottavino had allowed seven earned runs on 11 walks and 10 hits in 14 innings entering Tuesday.

It’s prompted Cora to keep an open mind when it comes to those he wants in the seventh and eighth innings in front of the reliable Matt Barnes. Essentially, nobody (besides Barnes) has their job locked down, and Cora’s message depicted just that.