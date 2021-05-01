Alex Cora Knows Red Sox Still Need Improvement Despite 17-10 Record

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox ended the month of April on a high note, but despite their 17-10 record, manager Alex Cora still sees room for improvement.

Sure, Boston beat the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Friday thanks in part to a two-home-run night by J.D. Martinez, and the Red Sox do have the best record in Major League Baseball. But they’re better on the road than they are at home and some other areas do need some tidying up.

Cora knows as much, but didn’t take away from the success his team enjoyed over the course of the first month of the 2021 season.

“Seventeen wins are 17 wins,” Cora said after the game. “And you do that consistently over the course of the season, you win 17 games a month, you put yourself in that conversation, right? It was a great month, but a month we struggled in a few things. We played well for a good period of time, but knowing that this is just the start. We have to keep working and getting better. I’m just proud of them. The work they put on in spring training it paid off in April. We turn the page tonight and we gotta be ready to play (Saturday.)”

It certainly will be interesting to see how the Red Sox improve and, more importantly, if they can continue to win at least 17 games a month.

