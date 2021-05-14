Alex Cora, Like Entire Baseball World, Left Marveling At Shohei Ohtani

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has given Major League Baseball arguably its best storyline of the season, again.

Ohtani, you may have heard, does just about everything for the Angels.

The left-handed hitter has 10 home runs and 26 RBIs, while recording a .257 batting average in 145 plate appearances this season. Oh yeah, and Ohtani, also a right-handed pitcher, has compiled a 2.10 ERA while starting five games. He allowed just six earned runs on 11 hits in 25 2/3 innings.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who will get to see Ohtani in person over the next three days at Fenway Park, has been left marveling at the 26-year-old, much like the rest of the baseball world.

“What Ohtani is doing from the mound and as a position player, it’s fun to watch from afar. It’s good for the sport,” Cora said during a pregame video conference before Boston and LA took the diamond Friday night. “He’s that good. It seems like the sport stops to watch him. He’s been great.

“The uniqueness, right? The ability to throw 100 off the mound and hit the ball 100 miles per hour. It’s just unique,” Cora added. “He can run. He can hit for power. It seems like he’s a great guy. We talk about the market, it seems like it fits him. He’s very comfortable over there. It’s a plus for the game.”

