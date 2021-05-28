Alex Cora Opens Up About Franchy Cordero’s Option, Corresponding Move

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday after struggling to produce offensively with the Boston Red Sox.

Still, manager Alex Cora is hopeful some time in the minors will do the outfielder some good. After all, an option isn’t a permanent assignment.

“It was getting hard to get him at-bats and, although he’s important for us in the present, he’s very important for us in the future,” Cora told reporters over Zoom prior to first pitch against the Miami Marlins. “He hasn’t played a lot the last few years. For him to go down there and get at-bats — consistent at-bats — and keep improving on swing decisions and controlling the strike zone, it’s very important.”

Cordero has battled injuries throughout his career, but seeing consistent playing time in Worcester should be beneficial to the 26-year-old, who only amassed 17 hits in 95 plate appearances with the big league club.

“He’s going to continue to play every day down there,”Cora said. “He played left, some right, too. I think that’s going to benefit him in the long run.”

Danny Santana’s emergence certainly has made it difficult of late to find a consistent role for Cordero.

A corresponding move has yet to be announced, but Cora hinted that it “most likely” will be “on the pitching side.”