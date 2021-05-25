Alex Cora Praises Ronald Acuña Jr. Before Series Opener Against Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

Ronald Acuña Jr. is enjoying great success so far through the 2021 Major League Baseball season, and he’ll look to continue that Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox welcome the Atlanta Braves for a two-game set that will feature some of baseball’s most electric batters.

Acuña is tied with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for most home runs in the league with 15. There’s no denying Acuña’s talent and what he brings to the game, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows what his team is up against.

“He’s a great athlete, first of all. He enjoys the game,” Cora said over Zoom before Tuesday’s game. “I think they’ve done an amazing job helping him out throughout his progress. He’s fun to watch from afar, he’s athletic. … Just explosive, powerful, flexible and he’s amazing. He’s amazing at what he does. He brings a lot of excitement to the game. There’s a lot of passion, too. Hopefully for two days we don’t see that on the baseball field. But he’s a guy from afar, like I said, he’s special, very special.”

We’ll see how Acuña fares against Red Sox starter Garrett Richards.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN with pregame beginning at 6 p.m.

