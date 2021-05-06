Alex Cora Provides Vague Update On Kiké Hernández After Red Sox Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández left the Boston Red Sox’s thrilling 12-9 win against the Detroit Tigers early on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Hernández looked uncomfortable after a slide into second base on a leadoff double in the first inning. He reached third on an Alex Verdugo groundout, but was replaced by Franchy Cordero.

The Red Sox ruled the outfielder out with hamstring tightness, and manager Alex Cora provided an update after the win.

“He thought it as probably a cramp in the beginning. Then he thought it was more than a cramp,” Cora said. I don’t know how serious it is.”

Cora also noted the Red Sox will stay away from Hernández in Friday’s game against the Orioles in Baltimore and that he will know more about the extent of the injury Friday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images