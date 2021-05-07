NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are a little banged up during this stretch.

Manager Alex Cora has had to readjust his lineup on more than one occasion due to injuries this season, including Thursday in a back-and-forth win over the Detroit Tigers.

A slumping Franchy Cordero entered the game last-minute to replace Kiké Hernández, who struggled with some hamstring tightness and left the game after the first inning. But the injuries didn’t end there.

Christian Arroyo can’t seem to stop getting hit in the hand with pitches, and Alex Verdugo has been dealing with a tight back.

Despite all that, Cora thinks the Red Sox can weather the storm and doesn’t see them making any roster moves to get through this next stretch.

“Nah, we should be ok,” Cora said in his postgame availability. “(Matt) Barnes was down today, we got Eduardo (Rodriguez) going (Friday). This is the grind of 162 (games), it’s not a 60-game season and teams go through this. So you got to be smart about how you maneuver your roster. And there’s gonna be weeks that you don’t feel comfortable using Phillips Valdez for 11 days, and then also he gets to pitch in a game like this and we might need him tomorrow. And that’s the beauty of 162, and we do believe that our roster is deep enough to survive these stretches. And now we get Baltimore and we got our ace going tomorrow, and he understands what he has to do so, we will be OK.”

Boston begins a four-game stretch in Baltimore on Friday. First pitch between the Red Sox and Orioles is at 7:05 p.m. ET.