Alex Cora Shares Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo Had Difficulty Holding Bat

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had hoped Christian Arroyo would be able to play in their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Instead, they placed him on the 10-day injured list with a left hand contusion after his attempts to hold the bat were unsuccessful.

“He tried and he felt it in one of the swings and then after that he didn’t feel great,” manager Alex Cora said after Boston’s narrow 4-3 win.

Arroyo had to leave two games in two weeks after being hit on the hand by a pitch in both instances. First, on April 25 in a win over the Seattle Mariners followed by a May 5 loss in extras to the Detroit Tigers.

“It was tough,” Cora said. “It was gonna take longer than then two days or three. So, I don’t want him to feel the pressure of coming back sooner, and then try, and then something bad really happens so we’ll stay away from him, go on the IL. Jonathan is a good player, he can be versatile so we’ll take care of Christian and whenever he’s ready he’ll be back.”

To replace Arroyo on the active roster, Boston recalled infielder Jonathan Araúz from Triple-A Worcester, who was on the team’s taxi squad for the road trip.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images