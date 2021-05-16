NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo probably couldn’t have picked a better game to be playing in front of his friends and family at Fenway Park for the first time since he’s been with the Red Sox.

For starters, Saturday was his 25th birthday, so an obvious occasion to make the trip out to Boston. It could have gone either way, though, as the center fielder was amid an 0-for-14 hitting hiatus entering the game, not to mention some back tightness he’d dealt with near the stretch.

But Verdugo performed well in front of his loved ones, going 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in a 9-0 shutout over the Los Angeles Angels. And it was his solo shot in the first inning that got them going.

Go Dugie.

It's your birthday.

We gon' party like it's your birthday. pic.twitter.com/QutLJ9K0Mi — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 15, 2021

“It’s amazing you know,” Verdugo said following the victory. “The last thing we want to do is lose, especially on my birthday. Just want to kind of celebrate it even more so the fact that we win, it’s already a positive thing. That’s the biggest thing is just to win, and you know, for me personally, in that first at bat, going through a little skit and to have a good at bat, get a pitch out over and drive it like that in front of my family that’s here and some friends, it was a very special moment for me. Very special.”

In what manager Alex Cora called the Red Sox’s best game of the season, Verdugo’s family was sprinkled through the park. Some back behind home plate, or on the Green Monster with signs to cheer him on.

How it started How it?s going pic.twitter.com/caxLXbfMx2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 15, 2021

“So if I hit the home run and I was pointing everywhere, that’s why,” Verdugo explained. “I was trying to make sure I got my mom, my dad, my best friend and then also my best friend and his family in left.”