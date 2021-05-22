NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo exited Friday’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies due to hamstring tightness, but the ailment doesn’t appear to be too serious.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered an optimistic update on the 25-year-old prior to Boston’s game Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. Verdugo, however, is not in the Boston’s starting lineup.

“He’s doing OK. Nothing serious,” Cora said during a pregame video conference, per the team. “We’ll stay away from him today. In an emergency we’ll use him, as you know, we have an extra position player. But most likely I’ll stay away from him over the weekend and get him ready for Tuesday.”

Verdugo was 3-for-3 with two runs scored Friday in Boston’s eventual 11-3 win.

Verdugo has hit .299 with six home runs and 20 RBIs along with a .823 OPS this season.

Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images