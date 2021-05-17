All Signs Point Toward Craig Anderson Starting Against Bruins In Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like the Bruins will have to master Craig Anderson on Monday if they want to even their playoff series with the Capitals.

Boston scored just one goal on Anderson in its eventual Game 1 overtime loss Saturday in Washington. The veteran netminder in the first period took over for starter Vitek Vanecek, who suffered a lower-body injury while attempting to stop a goal from Jake DeBrusk.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette did not offer an update on Vanecek either after Game 1 or while speaking with reporters Sunday morning. However, Anderson reportedly was the first goalie off the ice during Washington’s Monday morning skate, indicating he will be the starting goalie for Game 2.

Craig Anderson the first goalie off the ice at the end of the Capitals morning skate.



Looks to be tonight's starter. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 17, 2021

While Anderson was sharp after replacing Vanecek, the reality is Boston’s offense did not generate nearly enough opportunities against a 39-year-old goalie (40 on Friday) who played in only four games this season.

Puck drop for Game 2 between the Bruins and Capitals is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch the game on NESN and online via Watch NESN Live.

