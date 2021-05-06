Alyssa Thomas Excited To See Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner Team Up

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second year in a row, at least one member of the Connecticut Sun’s new Big Three will miss the entire season. And once again, two players will have to quickly find chemistry on the court.

Alyssa Thomas is out of commission for the season after having offseason surgery to repair an Achilles injury she sustained while playing overseas this winter. That leaves DeWanna Bonner and Jonquel Jones, who have yet to play together, as Sun teammates.

Bonner joined Connecticut in February 2020, four months before Jones opted out of the season for personal reasons amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair will team up for the first time in a matter of days (once Jones clears COVID-19 protocols,) and Thomas is excited to see what they can accomplish together.

“To finally see DB and JJ on the court is going to be scary,” Thomas told reporters during Sun media day Wednesday. “I mean, this is what we’ve all been waiting for, to have such length and to stretch the floor like that, like I said, it’s going to be a lot of fun. And I can’t wait to watch it personally.”

Bonner and Thomas found plenty of success during Jones’ absence in 2020, combining for three of the WNBA’s six Eastern Conference Player of the Week awards and leading the team in points, rebound and assists. And based on Thomas’ assessment, Bonner and Jones

The Sun start the regular season next Friday against the Atlanta Dream.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images