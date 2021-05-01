An Encouraging Tuukka Rask Update As Bruins Goalie Ramps Back Up

NESN Logo Sign In

After playing just one game over about five weeks, Tuukka Rask is hitting the ground running once again.

The Boston Bruins goalie had been dealing with a back injury that aggravated him since March 7. But he’s back and feeling good, apparently, having played in six games since returning April 15.

From a health standpoint, it appears the return to action has not set him back.

“Tuukka has been very good, no ill effects from his previous injury,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters over Zoom on Saturday morning.

It’ll be Jeremy Swayman in net Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, with Jaroslav Halak backing him up. After Saturday’s game, the Bruins will have six regular season games to go before the postseason. Cassidy indicated Rask could play anywhere from two to four of those games based on how he was feeling.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images