Analyzing Patriots’ Eight-Player 2021 NFL Draft Class By The Numbers

In an effort to learn more about the New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL Draft class, we took a by-the-numbers deep dive into each of their eight new draftees.

All measurables and testing numbers were taken from players’ pre-draft pro days. Percentiles courtesy of Mockdraftable. All pressure rates, snap distribution and other advanced metrics via Pro Football Focus.

Let’s jump in:

MAC JONES, QB, ALABAMA

First round, 15th overall

2020 stats: 311-for-402 (77.4 percent), 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, four interceptions in 13 games (all starts)

Career stats: 413-for-556 (74.3 percent), 6,126 yards, 56 touchdowns, seven interceptions in 39 games (17 starts)

Measurables:

— Jones is coming off one of the best seasons ever by a collegiate quarterback. He set NCAA records for completion percentage and passer efficiency rating — BYU’s Zach Wilson was a distant second in both categories among 2020 signal-callers — while also leading the nation in yards per attempt (11.2) and adjusted completion percentage (84.2 percent).

— Though he spent four years at Alabama, Jones started just 17 games, sitting for 2 1/2 seasons behind Jalen Hurts and fellow 2017 recruit Tua Tagovailoa. That’s the fewest college starts by a Patriots-drafted QB since Matt Cassel in 2005 (zero). Jones lost just one of those starts (48-45 to Auburn in the 2019 Iron Bowl) and went a perfect 13-0 in his final season.

— In Alabama’s three postseason games (SEC Championship, College Football Playoff semifinal and CFP final), Jones threw for 14 touchdowns with one interception, completed 79.7 percent of his passes and averaged 10.0 yards per attempt against the 11th-, fourth- and third-ranked teams in the country.