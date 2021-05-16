Angels Broadcast Had Hilariously Simple Call Of Xander Bogaerts Homer

The three-run homer that Xander Bogaerts hit Saturday afternoon was an absolute no-doubter.
The Red Sox shortstop went deep in the fifth inning of his team’s eventual 9-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. If you’re a Red Sox fan, you might get a kick out of how Bogaerts’ blast sounded on the Bally Sports West broadcast.
Check this out:
Hey, what else are you supposed to say? It was crushed.
Bogaerts, 28, now has nine homers on the season to go along with 26 RBIs and a .354 batting average. He’s playing like the best shortstop in baseball.