Angels Broadcast Had Hilariously Simple Call Of Xander Bogaerts Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

The three-run homer that Xander Bogaerts hit Saturday afternoon was an absolute no-doubter.

The Red Sox shortstop went deep in the fifth inning of his team’s eventual 9-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. If you’re a Red Sox fan, you might get a kick out of how Bogaerts’ blast sounded on the Bally Sports West broadcast.

Check this out:

I liked the Angels HR call pic.twitter.com/2JTuC3ezqz — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 15, 2021

Hey, what else are you supposed to say? It was crushed.

Bogaerts, 28, now has nine homers on the season to go along with 26 RBIs and a .354 batting average. He’s playing like the best shortstop in baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images