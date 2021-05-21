NESN Logo Sign In

Sam Kennedy probably mirrors Red Sox Nation in beaming with excitement.

The Boston Red Sox President and CEO offered an upbeat assessment of the team Friday morning during his appearance on MLB Network’s “High Heat.” The 27-18 Red Sox are first place in the American League East division just over a quarter of the way through the 2021 season, and their hot start contradicts some MLB observers’ predictions of the team enduring another difficult campaign. Who can blame Kennedy for being so excited?

“People have been pleasantly surprised,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think Alex Cora and the staff has been surprised. This is a really good ballclub led by some of our core our veterans and some new additions.

“(Chief Baseball officer) Chaim Bloom, (assistant general managers) Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero have done a great job building this 2021 club. We’ve got to stay healthy, like everybody else, and keep in it. This division’s really tough, so it’s going to be a fight all the way down the road.

“But we’re excited to be playing competitive baseball. No one was excited about 2020, so it’s good to be back where the Red Sox belong, which is in the mix and fighting for a championship.”

Kennedy also offered insight into revived performances of J.D. Martinez, whose return to All-Star form after a lackluster 2020 has been a key factor in Boston’s success this season to date.

“I think this game is all about playing comfortable, and J.D. is far more comfortable this year,” Kennedy said. “He’s had a few conversations about (MLB) commissioner (Rob) Manfred about video and using technology where allowable. They’ve become texting and phone buddies, I like to tease both of them about that. But he (Martinez) feels comfortable. Alex Cora is back in that dugout.