Bad Bounce Dooms Bruins, Leads To Islanders’ Overtime Goal In Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Credit the New York Islanders: They took advantage of a few bounces in their favor Monday night in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

None bigger than in overtime, when an ill-advised pass from Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon kicked off Charlie Coyle’s skate and sent Casey Cizikas on a breakaway for the Islanders’ game-winning goal.

Check it out below.

On the break and Casey Cizikas ties this series up! #StanleyCup



NHL x @massmutual pic.twitter.com/F0UX8yaRIg — NHL (@NHL) June 1, 2021

The Bruins and Islanders both had chances in the extra period before Cizikas beat Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory in OT. It ultimately came down to a strange break in New York’s favor, though, and the visitors capitalized to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

The Islanders built a 3-1 lead in the second period Monday before Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored in the third period to pull the Bruins even. The B’s just couldn’t complete the comeback in a game that featured wild swings in momentum.

The series now shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.