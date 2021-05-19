NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins controlled play often Monday night against the Washington Capitals, so they’ll roll with the same 20 on Wednesday.

The first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, tied at one game apiece, shifts back to Boston for Game 3. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.

As for the lineups, the Bruins plan on keeping things the same. Jeremy Lauzon is injured, so Connor Clifton will remain in the lineup, playing on the third defensive pairing with Kevan Miller. Clifton replaced the injured Lauzon for Game 2 and fared well. Miller did not take part in morning skate, which is typical in an effort to preserve his knee, and Bruce Cassidy confirmed he would be fine.

Cassidy tweaked the bottom six for Game 2, and he’ll keep it that way for Game 3. Charlie Coyle will center the third line, with Nick Ritchie on his left and Jake DeBrusk on his right. That puts Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner on the fourth line wings, with Curtis Lazar centering them.

For the Capitals, it’s unclear where their lineup stands because head coach Peter Laviolette refuses to share any information after morning skate. What we do know is that Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov all skated, while T.J. Oshie did not.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, with Craig Anderson likely opposing him.

Here are the projected lineups for Game 3 of Bruins-Capitals: