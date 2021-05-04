NESN Logo Sign In

The playoff-bound Boston Bruins are back at it Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

With Monday’s win over Lindey Ruff’s team, the Bruins officially clinched a playoff spot. They’ll now play the second leg of their back-to-back at Prudential Center.

There are a few changes to the Bruins lineup from Monday, most of which are on the back end. Kevan Miller will go out of the lineup, which was expected since he has not been playing both contests of back-to-backs. That opens up a spot for Brandon Carlo, who will return after not playing since April 1 with an oblique injury.

Mike Reilly, who was out for maintenance Monday, will draw back in, replacing Jakub Zboril. It’s unclear who Reilly and Carlo will be paired up with, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated last week that he envisioned Reilly playing with Miller or Carlo.

Up front, Trent Frederic returns to the lineup on the fourth line, taking over for Karson Kuhlman. Unless Frederic is centering the line, one of Frederic or Jake DeBrusk will have to play on their off wing.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the B’s. It will be his first appearance since April 23 and first start since April 3.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN+, with pregame beginning at 6 p.m. Here’s how you can watch everything on the NESN Networks today.