Best Available Potential Patriots Targets On Day 3 Of 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots snagged their quarterback on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Alabama’s Mac Jones at No. 15 overall.

Then, they went defense on Day 2, trading up for Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore early in the second round (38th overall) and grabbing Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins late in the third (96th).

The draft concludes Saturday with the final four rounds, beginning at noon ET. The Patriots enter Day 3 with five picks: one fourth-rounder (No. 127), one fifth (No. 177), two sixths (Nos. 188 and 197) and one seventh (No. 242).

Here are some potential targets at positions New England has yet to address:

WIDE RECEIVER

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Shi Smith, South Carolina

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

Seth Williams, Auburn

Simi Fehoko, Stanford

Jaelon Darden, North Texas

Dax Milne, BYU

Racey McMath, LSU

Jacob Harris, UCF

RUNNING BACK

Michael Carter, North Carolina

Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

Chris Evans, Michigan

Demetric Felton, UCLA

Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

Ben Mason, Michigan (fullback)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Stone Forsythe, Florida

Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

James Hudson, Cincinnati

D’Ante Smith, East Carolina

Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio)

Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska

Larry Borom, Missouri

Landon Young, Kentucky