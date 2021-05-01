Best Available Potential Patriots Targets On Day 3 Of 2021 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots snagged their quarterback on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Alabama’s Mac Jones at No. 15 overall.
Then, they went defense on Day 2, trading up for Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore early in the second round (38th overall) and grabbing Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins late in the third (96th).
The draft concludes Saturday with the final four rounds, beginning at noon ET. The Patriots enter Day 3 with five picks: one fourth-rounder (No. 127), one fifth (No. 177), two sixths (Nos. 188 and 197) and one seventh (No. 242).
Here are some potential targets at positions New England has yet to address:
WIDE RECEIVER
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Shi Smith, South Carolina
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Cade Johnson, South Dakota State
Seth Williams, Auburn
Simi Fehoko, Stanford
Jaelon Darden, North Texas
Dax Milne, BYU
Racey McMath, LSU
Jacob Harris, UCF
RUNNING BACK
Michael Carter, North Carolina
Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis
Chris Evans, Michigan
Demetric Felton, UCLA
Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Jaret Patterson, Buffalo
Ben Mason, Michigan (fullback)
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Stone Forsythe, Florida
Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M
James Hudson, Cincinnati
D’Ante Smith, East Carolina
Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio)
Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska
Larry Borom, Missouri
Landon Young, Kentucky
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Deonte Brown, Alabama
David Moore, Grambling
Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
Royce Newman, Ole Miss
Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh
Drew Dalman, Stanford
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
LINEBACKER
Derrick Barnes, Purdue
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Jabril Cox, LSU
Cameron McGrone, Michigan
Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College
Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M
Garrett Wallow, TCU
Nick Niemann, Iowa
Grant Stuard, Houston
CORNERBACK
Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
Tay Gowan, UCF
Marco Wilson, Florida
Shaun Wade, Ohio State
Tre Brown, Oklahoma
Israel Mukamu, South Carolina
Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech
SAFETY
Caden Sterns, Texas
Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh
Ar’Darius Washington, TCU
Shaun Davis, Florida
Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
James Wiggins, Cincinnati
Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati
Brady Breeze, Oregon
Tyler Coyle, Purdue
KICKER
Evan McPherson, Florida
Jose Borregales, Miami
Riley Patterson, Memphis