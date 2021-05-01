Bill Belichick Announces 2021 Draft Was Ernie Adams’ Last With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft was the last of Ernie Adams’ decades-long tenure with the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick announced Saturday.

Adams, the Patriots’ director of football research, worked in the Patriots organization from 1975 to 1978 and from 2000 through the present, handing a wide range of behind-the-scenes tasks. The 68-year-old also worked alongside Belichick with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns in the 1980s and ’90s.

Belichick lauded Adams for his contributions to the franchise.

“With Ernie Adams, this was his last draft,” Belichick said after the Patriots made their final Day 3 selection. “Certainly, he’s been a huge part of the draft process for the New England Patriots, going all the way to Coach (Chuck) Fairbanks to the Giants to Cleveland, back to New England.

“The acquisition of a lot of great players, all the process that goes into drafting, grading players, scouting players, setting up the grading scale, trading — really every single thing that’s involved in that, Ernie’s had that seat and that role and been a part of those things in the draft room. It, as always, was great to work with him again over the weekend here.”

It’s unclear whether Adams will remain with the Patriots in a different capacity. Asked if Adams was retiring, Belichick replied:

“I just wanted to give an opportunity here as we close out this draft to thank Ernie for all he’s done and recognize all that he’s done. So that’s really what it is.”