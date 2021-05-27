Bill Belichick Gives Heartfelt Statement On Retired Patriot Adam Vinatieri

NESN Logo Sign In

Adam Vinatieri spent more of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, but his best kick came as a member of the New England Patriots.

That’s according to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who released a statement on Patriots.com after the legendary kicker announced his retirement.

“Adam Vinatieri is the greatest kicker of all-time who made the greatest kick of all-time in the 2001 divisional playoffs,” Belichick said in the statement. “His consistency, mental toughness and performance under pressure was legendary. I am honored to have coached Adam, going all the way back to his rookie year in 1996 and through some of the most special moments in Patriots and league history. Adam is in the rarest of echelon of athletes whose career accomplishments may never be matched.”

Vinatieri won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and made game-winning kicks in the Snow Bowl — or Tuck Rule game, depending on what region you’re from — (the divisional round game Belichick referenced), and Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII.

He spent 10 seasons with the Patriots and 14 years with the Colts. He didn’t play in 2020 before electing to retire Wednesday.

Vinatieri made three Pro Bowls and was named to three first-team All-Pro teams. He’s the NFL all-time points leader. He also first all-time in field goals made.

