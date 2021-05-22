Craig Berube Griping About Uncalled Trip In Playoff Game Is Awfully Ironic

Bruins fans have seen that film before

One could argue that if not for the referees swallowing the whistle at a pivotal moment in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the St. Louis Blues might not be champions.

Now, a few other things still would have had to go the Boston Bruins’ way. But, nevertheless, it was an infamous no-call on an egregious Tyler Bozak trip on Noel Acciari that resulted in a Blues goal that paved the way to a win in Game 5.

It was a series-altering move, and a no-call that indisputably was wrong.

Fast forward to Friday, when Craig Berube’s team lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 to fall behind 3-0 in the first-round series. Colorado’s third goal came after a slew foot of Colton Parayko deep in St. Louis’ offensive zone resulted in an Avs 2-on-1, that Tyson Jost finished to go up 3-0.

So, as he’s known to do, Berube after the game started bemoaning the officiating.

?Parayko gets tripped in the corner, they go down and score a goal,? Berube said, via The Athletic. ?He gets tripped in the corner, slew-footed, and they don?t it and it cost us a goal. It?s terrible.?

Poor thing.

The irony of it all won’t be lossed on Bruins fans.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images

