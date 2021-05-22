Craig Berube Griping About Uncalled Trip In Playoff Game Is Awfully Ironic

NESN Logo Sign In

One could argue that if not for the referees swallowing the whistle at a pivotal moment in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the St. Louis Blues might not be champions.

Now, a few other things still would have had to go the Boston Bruins’ way. But, nevertheless, it was an infamous no-call on an egregious Tyler Bozak trip on Noel Acciari that resulted in a Blues goal that paved the way to a win in Game 5.

It was a series-altering move, and a no-call that indisputably was wrong.

Fast forward to Friday, when Craig Berube’s team lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 to fall behind 3-0 in the first-round series. Colorado’s third goal came after a slew foot of Colton Parayko deep in St. Louis’ offensive zone resulted in an Avs 2-on-1, that Tyson Jost finished to go up 3-0.

So, as he’s known to do, Berube after the game started bemoaning the officiating.

?Parayko gets tripped in the corner, they go down and score a goal,? Berube said, via The Athletic. ?He gets tripped in the corner, slew-footed, and they don?t it and it cost us a goal. It?s terrible.?

Poor thing.