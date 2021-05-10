Bob Baffert Claims Medina Spirit (A Horse) Is Victim Of ‘Cancel Culture’

NESN Logo Sign In

Not even horses are safe from the “woke mob” — according to Bob Baffert, anyway.

Medina Spirit, trained by Baffert, reportedly failed a drug test after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby. The horse tested positive for betamethasone which, among other things, can suppress inflammation. Baffert already has been suspended and, if a second sample confirms the findings of the first, Medina Spirit will be stripped of his Derby title.

Seems like a rather straightforward, run-of-the-mill doping-in-sports (including horse racing) story, right?

Well, Baffert doesn’t see it that way. No, to him, this is all about “cancel culture.”

Check out this quote from his Monday morning FOX News appearance:

“Churchill Downs came out with that statement that was pretty harsh. With all the noise going out ? we live in a different world now, this America is different. It was like a cancel-culture kind of a thing.”

Baffert: My horse is a victim of cancel culture pic.twitter.com/PgWWtiidAI — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 10, 2021

OK!