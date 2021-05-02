Bob Baffert ‘Thrilled’ To Win Record-Setting Seventh Kentucky Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

Bob Baffert is in the record books.

The top-notch horse trainer earned his seventh Kentucky Derby victory behind Medina Spirit, who finished in 2:01.02 at the 147th running of the race. Baffert now has the most wins at the annual event than any other trainer in history.

Afterward, Baffert called himself “the luckiest guy in the world.”

“I just can’t believe it hasn’t sunken in yet,” he told NBC. “I love the record and all that, but you know what? It’s one of those things where I’m just so thrilled because you win and you never know when you’re going to be back because it’s so difficult. … So we stay focused, keep working at it and hopefully you’ll get here. I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”

But did a recent virtual sit-down with Bill Belichick help?

The duo sat down for an interview this week ahead of Saturday’s race, during which they compared their similar successes in two vastly different sports: football and horse racing. And Baffert believes he might have gotten some good mojo from the conversation.

“I think Bill Belichick gave me a lot of good luck the other day when we did that little interview,” Baffert said with a smile.