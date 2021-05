NESN Logo Sign In

We have a winner!

The 147th Kentucky Derby was run Saturday, and Medina Spirit came out on top. The horse finished what was an incredibly tight race in 2:01.02 to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh Kentucky Derby victory.

Take a look:

Medina Spirit is the winner of the @KentuckyDerby! 🏇🏆



Watch the full #KyDerby race from start to finish. #DerbyAtHome



NBC Sports // @WhiteClaw pic.twitter.com/cHYh3VgXz8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 1, 2021

What a race.

Baffert’s horses have won seven Preakness Stakes, three Belmont Stakes and three Kentucky Oaks as well.

Thumbnail photo via The Courier-Journal via USA TODAY Sports Images