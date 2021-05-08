Bobby Dalbec Details Phone Call With Dustin Pedroia About Early Slump

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec had himself a night Friday.

After a recent 0-27 stretch at the plate, the young Boston Red Sox first baseman clubbed his second home run of the season en route to a 2-for-3 performance in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Dalbec detailed a recent conversation he had with former Red Sox great Dustin Pedroia about his own early struggles after the Sox win Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images