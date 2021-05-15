Bobby Dalbec Turns 3-2 Deficit Into 4-3 Lead With Huge Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec: Heating up!

One night after hitting a tape-measure home run to straightaway center, Dalbec was back at it again Friday, and in a much bigger moment.

After the Boston Red Sox squandered their 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning, they found themselves down 3-2 in the bottom half of the stanza.

But with one out, Hunter Renfroe, who homered earlier in the game, reached base with a single to give the Sox some life. That brought up Dalbec, who blasted a home run off the advertisement above the Green Monster in left-center field.

Take a look.

Not bad.