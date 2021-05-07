NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Valentine is trying a new career path, and the former Major League Baseball manager announced Friday he’s running for mayor of his Connecticut hometown.

Valentine, who managed the Boston Red Sox during the 2012 season, posted a video on social media to announce he’ll run as an independent candidate in Stamford, Conn.

Valentine, who currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, will turn 71 next week.

“The greatest commodity I have is my time, and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime,” Valentine said in the video shown below.

Valentine, who owns a sports bar in Stamford, served as the city’s health and public safety director in 2011, per the Associated Press.

Valentine’s career in the MLB started when he was drafted in 1968 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He started his tenure as manager with the Texas Rangers in 1985 before leading the New York Mets (1996-2002) and Red Sox (2012).

Valentine, per AP, joins a race that includes two Democrats: incumbent David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons.