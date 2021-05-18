Brad Stevens To Bucks? Colin Cowherd Issues Warning To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

How much blame does Brad Stevens deserve for the Boston Celtics’ underperformance this season?

It’s a fair question to ask after Boston posted a 36-36 record, leading to a spot in the NBA play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

But FS1’s Colin Cowherd on Monday cautioned against firing the Celtics head coach, who probably would land a new job in no time — perhaps even with a team that could make life very difficult for Boston.

“Brad Stevens would be unemployed for five minutes. And be very careful about letting a guy go that could come back to haunt you,” Cowherd said. ” … If Milwaukee struggles in the playoffs, (Mike) Budenholzer’s out. They’re gonna hire Brad Stevens. And he’s gonna beat you for 10 years with Giannis (Antetokounmpo) — as long as Jrue Holiday and Giannis are together, they’re gonna win a lot of series.”

Check out Cowherd’s full take — in which he compares Stevens’s situation to Andy Reid’s departure from the Philadelphia Eagles — in the video below.

Could Brad Stevens be on his way to Milwaukee if the Celtics move on from him?@ColinCowherd makes a case: pic.twitter.com/yWfQ6PQ4Z9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 17, 2021

Stevens is a very good coach. Few dispute this notion. The question is whether the Celtics’ locker room has tuned him out to a degree, contributing to Boston’s on-court woes.